St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.28. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi acquired 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.