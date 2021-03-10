StableXSwap Price Tops $1.90 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and approximately $66,058.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,916.39 or 1.00037094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00034727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00086395 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009178 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap.

StableXSwap Token Trading

