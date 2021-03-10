State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,697 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Oceaneering International worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,085,000 after purchasing an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,462,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 219,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

