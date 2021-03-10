State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

