State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

