State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

