State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.