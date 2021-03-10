State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after buying an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 290,062 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after buying an additional 124,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% in the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

