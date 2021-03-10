State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,920 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Lumber Liquidators worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

