Stellar Price Tops $0.41 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $9.18 billion and $945.86 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00500716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051867 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,451 coins and its circulating supply is 22,591,069,152 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

