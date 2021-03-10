Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stake Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 363.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

