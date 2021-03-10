Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.37 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

