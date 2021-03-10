Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

STOK traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.95. 5,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $336,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

