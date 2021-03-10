Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

SSYS opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

