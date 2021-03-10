Stratis Market Cap Reaches $182.50 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $182.50 million and $5.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00018777 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000475 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,029,894 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.