Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SUOPY opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

