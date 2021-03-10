Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

