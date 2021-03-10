Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.50)-($0.48) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.51). The company issued revenue guidance of $231-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.63 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

SUMO stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

