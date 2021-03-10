Sumo Logic (SUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Sumo Logic to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUMO opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.10. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

