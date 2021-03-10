SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 25,840,000 shares. Currently, 25.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPWR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

