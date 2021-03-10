Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.63 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $32.63 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.38 or 0.03195859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00021655 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,969,564 coins and its circulating supply is 309,610,494 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

