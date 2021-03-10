Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SGC opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $394.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.