Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGY. Raymond James reissued an “underpeform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.60.

Shares of TSE:SGY opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

