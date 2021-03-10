Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €98.32 ($115.67) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €108.34.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.