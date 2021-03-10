Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

