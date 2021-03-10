Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 36837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

