Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.