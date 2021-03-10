Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSHA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

