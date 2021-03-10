Team (NYSE:TISI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $394.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

