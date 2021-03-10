TechnipFMC (FTI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI):

3/8/2021 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/8/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $8.80 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TechnipFMC is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/1/2021 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.80 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a $8.21 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/18/2021 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/18/2021 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.21 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

1/29/2021 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.80 to $13.90. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – TechnipFMC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,094 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,844 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

