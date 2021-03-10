Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.97. 1,980,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,552. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$29.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.65.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

