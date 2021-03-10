Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $416.30

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $416.30 and last traded at $416.30, with a volume of 745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $406.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

