Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Up 6.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.42. 356,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 708,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

