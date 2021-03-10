TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.02.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

