TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s (NYSE:TIXT) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 15th

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 15th. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

