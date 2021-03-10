Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

TPX opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 51,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

