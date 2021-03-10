Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.41

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.41 and traded as high as $86.84. Tencent shares last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 2,696,688 shares trading hands.

TCEHY has been the subject of several research reports. Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.63.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

