Tendies (TEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $70.21 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.93 or 0.00500296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00067996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00054425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073980 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00531946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00075667 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,913,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,594 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev.

Tendies Token Trading

