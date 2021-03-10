Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 70,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

