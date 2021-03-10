Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target Increased to $5.23 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.23 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

TRVCF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

OTCMKTS:TRVCF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 1,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Tervita has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

