Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.50. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tervita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.34.

Tervita stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 380,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,626. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.51 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

