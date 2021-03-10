Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 609 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $673.58 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $778.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

