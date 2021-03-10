Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 897 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $673.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $646.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

