The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son also reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTB. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 122,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

