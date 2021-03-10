The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $14.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $56.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

