The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of BCO opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

