The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Shares of PLCE traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,220. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

