The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading 14.9% Higher

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.41. 1,512,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,993,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,046,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The ExOne by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

