The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) to Neutral

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Kobe Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KBSTF opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and Asia and Oceania. The company offers iron and steel products, including steel wire rods and bars, steel plates and sheets, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders.

