The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

